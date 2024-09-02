iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. SWS Partners grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PFF stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.