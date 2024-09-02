iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of DVY stock opened at $134.07 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $134.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.56.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
