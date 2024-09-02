iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $196.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.66. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

