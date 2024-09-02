iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $107.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.11. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

