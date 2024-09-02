iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 393.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after buying an additional 395,856 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 421.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 377,802 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 407,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 393,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 441.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 338,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 276,162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $66.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.35. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $66.43.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

