iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

