ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $139.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ITT has a 1-year low of $91.94 and a 1-year high of $149.65.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ITT will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 788.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in ITT by 71.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

