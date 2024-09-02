ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Short Interest Down 11.4% in August

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,491,900 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 3,942,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,491.9 days.

ITV Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of ITVPF stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. ITV has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.