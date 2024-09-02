J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Up 14.5% in August

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,900 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 31st total of 845,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,419.8 days.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

JSNSF opened at $3.89 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $3.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

