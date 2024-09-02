J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Up 14.5% in August

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,900 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 31st total of 845,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,419.8 days.
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
JSNSF opened at $3.89 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $3.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37.
About J Sainsbury
