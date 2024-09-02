Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after buying an additional 1,427,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jabil by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,463,000 after acquiring an additional 310,590 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,660,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 249,889 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $109.28 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

