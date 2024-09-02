Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 700 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,214.1% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 257,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 237,934 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,769,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,271,000 after purchasing an additional 107,124 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $171.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.03. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $171.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $404.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

