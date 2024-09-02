Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,978 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,212,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,936,000 after buying an additional 3,035,472 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,746,000 after buying an additional 2,704,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,169,000 after buying an additional 2,545,589 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.72 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

