Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Short Interest Update

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 92,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 339,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Janover Price Performance
JNVR opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. Janover has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.84.
Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Janover had a negative net margin of 253.36% and a negative return on equity of 86.05%.
About Janover
Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.
