Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 956,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $42,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $46.27 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

