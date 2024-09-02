Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBI shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Janus International Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus International Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

In other Janus International Group news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 216.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Price Performance

JBI stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.82. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Research analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.