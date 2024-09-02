Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Plans $0.51 Dividend

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Trading Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:JCYGY opened at $42.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $49.42.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile
