JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
JCDecaux Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $22.30.
About JCDecaux
