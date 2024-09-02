JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

