JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in August

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,400 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 380,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JCRRF opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $4.30.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

