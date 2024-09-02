JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.92 EPS

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.92, reports. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.74%.
JinkoSolar Trading Up 5.7 %
NYSE JKS opened at $19.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $38.65.
JinkoSolar Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.
View Our Latest Report on JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar Company Profile
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JinkoSolar
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.