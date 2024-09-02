JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.92 EPS

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.92, reports. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.74%.

JinkoSolar Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE JKS opened at $19.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $38.65.

JinkoSolar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 607.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 117.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

