Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Jones Soda Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JSDA opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.09. Jones Soda has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 25.74% and a negative return on equity of 72.73%.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

