JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 204.1% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $47.38 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

