Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,124,800 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the July 31st total of 964,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of JTKWY stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
