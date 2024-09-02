Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,032,600 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 1,152,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kansai Paint Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSANF opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. Kansai Paint has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $16.95.

Kansai Paint Company Profile

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; automotive refinish coatings for dents and scrapes; and industrial coatings that are used in agricultural machinery, special-purpose vehicles, exterior building materials, metal products, beverage cans, and precoated metals used in metallic building materials and home appliances.

