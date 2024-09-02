Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,032,600 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 1,152,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kansai Paint Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KSANF opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. Kansai Paint has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $16.95.
Kansai Paint Company Profile
