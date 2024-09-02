Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Short Interest Up 14.3% in August

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of KCLI opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $39.01.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $122.51 million during the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

