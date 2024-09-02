Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Short Interest Up 14.3% in August

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of KCLI opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $39.01.
Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $122.51 million during the quarter.
Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement
Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kansas City Life Insurance
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.