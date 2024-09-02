KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Position Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,363 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBR. RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KBR by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 258,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 70,327 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,823,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in KBR by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 67,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $69.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $69.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

