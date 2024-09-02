KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 459.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,699 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in KE were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 2,662.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 11.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KE Price Performance
KE stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of -0.75. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $20.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BEKE
KE Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KE
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.