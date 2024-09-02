KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 459.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,699 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in KE were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 2,662.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 11.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of -0.75. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 billion. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

