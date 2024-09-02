Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Up 12.9% in August

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,196,200 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 2,831,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 968.5 days.

Keppel Stock Performance

KPELF stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. Keppel has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

Get Keppel alerts:

Keppel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 5.06%. Keppel’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.