KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 98.1% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 44,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 709,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 134,206 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

