Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Receives $81.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.60.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Knife River Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNF opened at $78.87 on Friday. Knife River has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $83.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.96.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $806.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.81 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knife River will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. CWM LLC boosted its position in Knife River by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Knife River by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Knife River by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 32,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Further Reading

