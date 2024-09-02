Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in August

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,228,200 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 1,343,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kobe Steel Stock Performance
Shares of Kobe Steel stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. Kobe Steel has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87.
Kobe Steel Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kobe Steel
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.