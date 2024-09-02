Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in August

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,228,200 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 1,343,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kobe Steel Stock Performance

Shares of Kobe Steel stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. Kobe Steel has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87.

Get Kobe Steel alerts:

Kobe Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.