Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 794,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,822,000 after purchasing an additional 570,745 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 49,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,583,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,340,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,813,000 after acquiring an additional 199,618 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Kohl’s Trading Down 1.9 %

KSS stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.65%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

