Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Stock Holdings Lifted by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $23,695,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 816.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 75,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 67,064 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 421,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,536,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,163,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KTB stock opened at $74.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $75.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

