Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,795 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.44% of Koppers worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 237.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Koppers by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,626,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $208,063.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $106,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,626,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Stock Performance

NYSE:KOP opened at $39.58 on Monday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $812.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

