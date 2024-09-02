Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Up 7.8% in August

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. Kraken Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

