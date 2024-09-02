Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Up 7.8% in August

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Kraken Robotics Stock Performance
Shares of Kraken Robotics stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. Kraken Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kraken Robotics
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.