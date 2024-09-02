Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Down 13.1% in August

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Down 0.2 %

KHNGY stock opened at $61.87 on Monday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

