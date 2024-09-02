Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 620,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after acquiring an additional 132,553 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 813.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 95,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 85,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $18,531,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after buying an additional 97,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC opened at $43.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $56.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

