L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Short Interest Update

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 152.4 days.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of LBGUF opened at $50.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells paperboard, paper, and sawn wood products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Asset Management, Holmen, and Hufvudstaden segments. The company is involved in the forest and power operations; and equity management, including securities trading.

