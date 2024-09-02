Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Up 14.8% in August

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the July 31st total of 487,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.2 days.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of LIFZF stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $26.04.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.