Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Up 14.8% in August

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the July 31st total of 487,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.2 days.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LIFZF stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $26.04.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

