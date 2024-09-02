Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.73.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,812,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,697,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99,461 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,586,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Landstar System by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $182.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.68. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $201.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.15%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

