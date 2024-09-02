Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 223.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $182.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $186.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.10.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennar from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

