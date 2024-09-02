Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $3.96 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Leslie's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Leslie’s

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $3.02 on Friday. Leslie’s has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $8.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth $1,716,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.