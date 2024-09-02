Liberty 77 Capital L.P. Purchases 250,568 Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 250,568 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $1,861,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,840,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,838,273.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 4,362 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $30,097.80.
- On Friday, August 16th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 2,300 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $15,939.00.
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 345,839 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,704,460.98.
- On Monday, August 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 1,318,174 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $10,901,298.98.
- On Friday, August 9th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 736,054 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,278,540.62.
- On Monday, August 5th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 136,315 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $1,153,224.90.
- On Monday, July 29th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 119,587 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,293.63.
- On Friday, July 26th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 209,209 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $1,778,276.50.
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 95,781 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $815,096.31.
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 289,488 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $2,527,230.24.
Lions Gate Entertainment Price Performance
LGF-A opened at $7.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.
