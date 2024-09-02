Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,063,100 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 1,183,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Liberty Gold Stock Down 3.9 %

OTCMKTS:LGDTF opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25. Liberty Gold has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.33.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

