Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Insider Sells $159,585.00 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $159,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,392.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of LGND stock opened at $105.80 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $112.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.01.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,729,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,707,000 after acquiring an additional 44,543 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,097,000 after acquiring an additional 191,870 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 514,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,389,000 after acquiring an additional 285,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 490,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 62,701 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
