LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITB opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

LightInTheBox’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, September 5th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th.

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.36 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

