Limoneira (LMNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. Limoneira had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.62 million. On average, analysts expect Limoneira to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $451.69 million, a PE ratio of -192.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -230.77%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Limoneira from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

