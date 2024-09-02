Linde plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.39 (NASDAQ:LIN)

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.39 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Linde has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years. Linde has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Linde to earn $17.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $478.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.75. Linde has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Linde will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

