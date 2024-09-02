Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 549,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,277,000 after buying an additional 384,941 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,433,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after buying an additional 193,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,967,000 after buying an additional 125,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MANH. DA Davidson increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $264.43 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.97 and a 1-year high of $266.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

