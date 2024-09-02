Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Lowers Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8,850.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.00.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $393.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $217.08 and a 12 month high of $495.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

