LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Short Interest Down 17.5% in August

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the July 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LiveOne Stock Down 0.6 %

LVO opened at $1.74 on Monday. LiveOne has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $172.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.60.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LiveOne will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveOne

About LiveOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LiveOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the second quarter worth $59,000. 21.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

