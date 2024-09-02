LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Short Interest Down 17.5% in August

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the July 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
LiveOne Stock Down 0.6 %
LVO opened at $1.74 on Monday. LiveOne has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $172.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.60.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LiveOne will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
